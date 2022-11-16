Leake Academy Basketball Teams Win Home Games Hosting Pillow Academy

The Leake Academy Lady Rebels and Rebels basketball teams were at home tonight at the Joe F. Shepard Gymnasium in Madden hosting Pillow Academy from Greenwood. Both Teams came away with victories. The Lady Rebels defeated the Lady Mustangs by 17 points, 61-44 and remain undefeated on the season at 9-0. The Rebels defeated the Mustangs by 24 points, 59-35.

The Lady Rebels fail behind early in the opening quarter but were up by 4 points by the end of the quarter and were up by 8 points by halftime, 30-22. In the second half, the Lady Rebels increased their lead to 10 points by the end of the third quarter and finished the night with a 17 point victory, 61-44.

The Rebels hit the floor hot in the opening quarter taking a 16 point lead and were up by 22 points at halftime, 45-23. The Pillow Mustangs cut the lead to 17 points in the third quarter with the Rebels leading 52-35 going into the final quarter. The Rebels had pulled away to a 24 point victory when the final horn sounded, 59-35.

Our next Leake Academy Basketball broadcast on Cruisin 98 will be Tuesday, November 29th win the teams host Hartfield Academy beginning at 6:00pm.