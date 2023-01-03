Leake Academy Teams Win Double Header Home Games

The Leake Academy Basketball teams were in action tonight in Madden playing Winston Academy from Louisville. Both teams were expected to dominate their respective games and neither team disappointed the home crowd tonight. The Lady Rebels jumped out to a 20 point lead by halftime, 26-6 and won the contest against the Lady Patriots of Louisville by 39 points, 60-21.

Samuel Prince scored 15 points in the Rebels game as they broke out to a 20 point lead after the opening quarter, 22-2 and were up by 26 at halftime, 40-14. The Rebels defeated the Patriots by 33 points, 55-22.

Tonight’s video steam and audio broadcast of the games ended at halftime of the girls game when stormy weather in the Madden area disrupted internet and wi-fi service to the school. Our next broadcast of Leake Academy basketball on Cruisin 98 will be next Tuesday at 6:00pm when the teams travel to Pearl to play Park Place Christian Academy.