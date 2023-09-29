Neshoba Schools Ranked in the Top 5 Statewide

Last year, the Neshoba County school district earned an “A” rating for the first time. A year later, it’s not only done it again, but this time it tied for fourth for the highest number of points among school districts statewide….

“Any time you can finish in the top 5 in the state, across the board, it’s pretty remarkable.”

That’s Superintendent Josh Perkins.

“(I’m) proud of what the district has done. It takes a lot of work. But it’s kind of a culmination of things with that to really validate the work that’s been put in. So, an exciting time for the district for sure.”

Perkins says the credit goes to not only the teachers and school administrators, but also to the parents and the community for doing their part.

The Kosciusko and Attala County school districts also received an “A” rating. Kosciusko ranked 43rd statewide and Attala County 56th.

The Leake County, Philadelphia and Holmes County school districts were all rated “C”.