Neshoba Woman Charged in Boyfriend’s Death

FROM NESHOBA COUNTY SHERIFF ERIC CLARK:

On Friday, March 3, 2023, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office responded to 11852 Highway 16W for an emergency medical call. The caller stated that she had discharged her handgun and shot her boyfriend. She stated the .9mm SCCY handgun went off while they were fighting. Neshoba County Deputies and Neshoba EMS responded to the scene. Deputies arrived and detained Stephanie Vance of 11852 Hwy 16W, and called Child Protection Services (CPS) to assist and take custody of their 8 month old child.

Neshoba EMS stabilized the victim, Christopher Charles Bland of 11852 Highway 16W. Bland was taken to Neshoba General Hospital and later flown by helicopter to University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. On Saturday, March 4, 2023, Mr. Bland succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the UMMC in Jackson.

Stephanie Vance was initially charged with Aggravated Domestic Violence, but later upgraded to First Degree Murder for her role in the death of Mr. Bland. Mrs. Vance is currently being held at the Neshoba County Detention Center with a denied bond per Judge Payne.