HomeLocalSuspicious Vehicles and Females Fighting in Neshoba

Suspicious Vehicles and Females Fighting in Neshoba

by

 

4:02 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to check on the report of a tree blocking the road on County Road 624.

9:06 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to check on a pair of trucks driving on the wrong side of the road on County Road 602.

10:32 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on County Road 743.

2:45 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called to the Pendleton Square Apartments on Road 505 for a report of two females fighting.

4:06 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to check on a suspicious vehicle on County Road 2418.

8:17 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies checked in the second report of a suspicious vehicle at County Roads 1347 and 387.

8:52 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to another call of a suspicious vehicle at the Spring Creek Baptist Church on County Road 614.

 

 

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Storms Take Down Trees and Powers Lines in Neshoba

Lightning Strikes a Woman as Severe Weather Moves Through Neshoba

Neshoba Board of Supervisors to Meet Monday on Medical Cannabis

Possible Drug Deals + Air Rifle Assault in Neshoba Thursday

Three Students Shot at Neshoba Central. Suspects Caught and Charged with Shooting and Aggravated Assault!

Many More Drug Arrests in Neshoba County

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.