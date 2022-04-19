Suspicious Vehicles and Females Fighting in Neshoba

4:02 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to check on the report of a tree blocking the road on County Road 624.

9:06 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to check on a pair of trucks driving on the wrong side of the road on County Road 602.

10:32 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on County Road 743.

2:45 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called to the Pendleton Square Apartments on Road 505 for a report of two females fighting.

4:06 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to check on a suspicious vehicle on County Road 2418.

8:17 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies checked in the second report of a suspicious vehicle at County Roads 1347 and 387.

8:52 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to another call of a suspicious vehicle at the Spring Creek Baptist Church on County Road 614.