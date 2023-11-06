Two Leake Academy Rebels earn Top Performer honors

HomeUncategorizedTwo Leake Academy Rebels earn Top Performer honors

Two Leake Academy football players have once again earned honors for their performances on the field Friday.

Quarterback George Wilcox and wide receiver Matthew Nowell were all named among the state’s Top Performers by Capital Sports MS.

This is the 4th time this season that Wilcox has received Top Performer recognition and the third time for Nowell.

Offensively, in the Rebels’ 41- 31 loss to Starkville Academy, Wilcox completed 38 out of 67 passes for 403 yards and and one touchdown. Wilcox also rushed for three touchdowns.

Nowell caught 13 passes for 177 yards with touchdown, kicked a 24-yard field goal, and had one interception on defense.

The complete list of top performers can be see here: www.capitalsportsms.com.

