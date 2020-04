The Mississippi Department of Health is reporting new cases in Attala, Leake, Neshoba, and Winston Counties. Attala is reporting 15 cases, Leake is reporting 10 cases, Neshoba is reporting 9 cases and Winston is reporting 12 cases overall. 35 long term facility cases are reported. 183 new cases are confirmed this morning with 1638 cases overall statewide. 8 additional deaths are confirmed with 43 overall.