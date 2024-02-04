Basketball Game Cleared Friday Night by Police

CARTHAGE, Miss.–Everyone was cleared out from the Leake Central High School basketball game Friday night because of a call to police about shots being fired at the game. According to police radio traffic, the call came in just before 9 p.m.

The call came from a “younger person”, who did not give his name.

A deputy who was at the game told the dispatcher that there had been reports of someone with a gun, but he did not hear any shots. Nevertheless, everyone was sent away from the school.

A short time later, the deputy reported that the parking lot was clear.

No arrests were reported at that time.