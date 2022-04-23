Choctaw County Lady Chargers Win Game One of Playoffs 5-1

HomeLeakeChoctaw County Lady Chargers Win Game One of Playoffs 5-1

The Choctaw County Lady Chargers begin the best of three first round softball playoffs tonight at home hosting the Bobcats of Bogue Chitto High School and came away with a 5-1 victory. The Lady Chargers will now travel to Bogue Chitto for game two of the series tomorrow afternoon. That game will be broadcast on Cruisin 98 beginning ay 3:30pm with the Coaches Show. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00pm. Chargers pitcher Presley Scarborough was named tonight’s Choctaw County Sheriff Departments Player of the Game.

