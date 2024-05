MADDEN, Miss.–A short chase resulted in at least one arrest Saturday morning near Madden.

A deputy radioed in that the driver of a black SUV seemed to be trying to elude him Saturday morning about 1:40. He described the driver as an Indiana make.

A short time later after trying to pull the SUV over, the deputy said the driver had hit the gas and was running.

The chase didn’t last long and ended when spike strips were put down near Madden.

It was unclear on what charges “one adult male” faced.