HomeLeakeFour-Wheeler Reported Stolen, Shootout Reported

Four-Wheeler Reported Stolen, Shootout Reported

by
SHARE NOW

CARTHAGE, Miss.–A shootout was reported early Saturday morning at 1:15. A man called the sheriff’s department non-emergency number twice and said people had been shooting on Red Oak Rd., which is in the northwest part of the county, just south of the Attala County line.

Though the man provided names, it was unclear if deputies were able to confirm whether any shooting had actually happened.

The Four-wheeler Incident

A four-wheelers was reported stolen Saturday morning at a house on Old Pickens Rd. in Leake County. The caller said the theft had happened Friday night.

A detective was called out to investigate.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Stolen Vehicle and Property Recovered in Leake County Investigation – Teen Arrested

Update: Leake County deputies recover stolen truck

Shooting Reported Near Walnut Grove

Mail Theft Reported in Carthage

Several fires reported in Leake County over the weekend

The Saga of the Stolen PS5