Four-Wheeler Reported Stolen, Shootout Reported

CARTHAGE, Miss.–A shootout was reported early Saturday morning at 1:15. A man called the sheriff’s department non-emergency number twice and said people had been shooting on Red Oak Rd., which is in the northwest part of the county, just south of the Attala County line.

Though the man provided names, it was unclear if deputies were able to confirm whether any shooting had actually happened.

The Four-wheeler Incident

A four-wheelers was reported stolen Saturday morning at a house on Old Pickens Rd. in Leake County. The caller said the theft had happened Friday night.

A detective was called out to investigate.