LA Rebels Football Season Ends in Round 2 of 5A Playoffs

The Leake Academy Rebels 2022 football season ended tonight in Gallman in round 2 of the 5A playoffs as they were defeated by the Colonels of Copiah Academy 47-6. The Rebels got behind in the game quickly down by 26 points in the opening quarter and were down 40-0 after the first half of play. The second half was played with a running clock and the Colonels played reserve players during the final half. The Rebels lone touchdown came in the third quarter but was answered by the Colonels bringing the final score in the game to 47-6. All the Leake Academy Seniors were named tonight’s InSports players of the game. Boswell Media Sports congratulates all the Leake Academy Rebel’s and coaches this football season.