LA Rebels Win Defeat Lamar Raiders 28-14

The Leake Academy Rebels (3-5 overall) played host to the #10 Raiders (6-2 overall) of Lamar School from Meridian tonight at Thaggard Field in Madden.  The Rebels and Raiders were tied at 7-7 at halftime but the second half of the game proved to be the most exciting game of the year so far for the Rebels. The Rebels scored a touchdown in the third quarter while keeping the Raiders off the scoreboard. The Rebels would then add another two touchdowns in the final quarter will holding the Raiders to a signal touchdown and winning the game by the final score of 28-14.

Next week the Rebels play their last regular season game hosting the Mendenhall Cougars of Simpson Academy. Kickoff at 7:00pm with the Boswell Media Sports pregame show beginning at 6:15pm.

