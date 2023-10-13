LA Rebels Win Defeat Lamar Raiders 28-14

The Leake Academy Rebels (3-5 overall) played host to the #10 Raiders (6-2 overall) of Lamar School from Meridian tonight at Thaggard Field in Madden. The Rebels and Raiders were tied at 7-7 at halftime but the second half of the game proved to be the most exciting game of the year so far for the Rebels. The Rebels scored a touchdown in the third quarter while keeping the Raiders off the scoreboard. The Rebels would then add another two touchdowns in the final quarter will holding the Raiders to a signal touchdown and winning the game by the final score of 28-14.

Next week the Rebels play their last regular season game hosting the Mendenhall Cougars of Simpson Academy. Kickoff at 7:00pm with the Boswell Media Sports pregame show beginning at 6:15pm.