Lady Rebels Win District 2-4A Championship

The Leake Academy Basketball teams were back in action today in the final round of the District 2-4A Tournament at Lamar School in Meridian. The Leake Boys played a consolation game as the number four seed playing the number 3 seed Lamar School. It was a close game between the two with a 28-28 tie at halftime. In the second half, the Rebels would take the lead early in the fourth quarter but were unable to contain Lamar late in the contest with Lamar School winning the game by the final score of 60-55.

The number one ranked Leake Academy Lady Rebels entered the championship game as the the one seed facing the number two seed Starkville Academy Lady Volunteers. The Lady Rebels took control of the game from the start and were leading by 38 points at halftime (48-10). In the second half, the Lady Rebels continued to dominate, leading by 42 points after the third quarter playing reserve players throughout the entire half. The Lady Rebels won the district championship by 31 points (63-32).

Next week the Leake Academy Basketball teams enter the North State 4A tournament hosted by Magnolia Heights Academy in Senatobia. The date and times of the games will be posted when they become available.