Leake Academy Basketball Results in North 5A

The Leake Academy basketball teams played today in the consolation games of the North 5A tournament being held at Simpson Academy in Mendenhall. The Leake Academy Lady Rebels played the Heritage Academy Lady Patriots from Columbus and won the contest by 16 points 56-40 to earn the number 3 seed in next week’s 5A State Tournament at Pillow Academy. The Rebels Men’s team also played Heritage Academy in the consolation game but the Rebels lost the game by 12 points, 50-38 and finish as the number 4 seed from the North heading into the State 5A tournament in Grenada next week. Cruisin 98 will broadcast all games which involve Leake Academy basketball teams. Game dates and times will be announced when they become available.