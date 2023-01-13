Leake Academy Basketball Sweep of Lamar School

The Leake Academy basketball teams were back on the hardwood at Joe F. Shepard gymnasium in Madden tonight hosting Lamar School from Meridian and both teams added another win to their season records. The Lady Rebels maintained their 69 game home winning streak but only by a one point victory in overtime over the determined Lady Raiders, 45-44. The Lady Raiders had to 9 points lead after the opening quarter but the Lady Rebels bounced back in the second quarter to tie the game at 24 points. After failing behind again in the third quarter, the teams were tied at the end of regulation, 42-42. In overtime in Lady Rebels outscored their opponent 3-2 to secure the one point victory, 45-44. With tonight’s win, the Lady Rebels improve their season record to 26-2 overall and 6-1 in the district.

The Rebels improve to 15-9 overall and 5-2 in the district with a 45-38 win tonight over the Raiders. The Rebels also had to come back after failing short in the opening quarter by 11 points, 18-7 and the teams were tied at halftime 25-25. In the third quarter the Rebels gained a three point advantage and finished the game up 7 points, 45-38.

Our next broadcast of Leake Academy basketball on Cruisin 98 will be Monday morning beginning at 11:00am when the teams play in the MLK Classic at East Central Community College in Decatur.