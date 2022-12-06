Leake Academy Basketball Teams Split games with Park Place Christian Academy

The Leake Academy basketball teams were in action tonight at Joe F. Shepard Gym in Madden hosting Park Place Christian Academy from Pearl. The Lady Rebels were first on the hardwood playing the Lady Crusaders and came away with an impressive 48 point victory, 65-17. The Lady Rebels improve to 16-1 on their season with tonight’s victory.

The Rebels and Crusaders were next to play and their game was close throughout the contest with the Rebels leading the game by five points going into the final quarter but the Crusaders pulled out a two point victory very late in the final quarter to win the game, 60-58.

Our next broadcast of Leake Academy basketball on Cruisin 98 will be this Friday night when the teams travel to Meridian to play Lamar High School for games that get underway at 6:00pm