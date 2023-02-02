HomeLeakeLeake Academy Lady Rebels Win Advance to District Championship

Leake Academy Lady Rebels Win Advance to District Championship

by
Leake Academy Lady Rebels Win Advance to District Championship

The Leake Academy Lady Rebels played this afternoon in the District 2-5A Semi-Final basketball tournament underway at East Rankin Academy in Pelahatchie. The Lady Rebels played the Lady Raiders from Lamar School in Meridian and came away with an 11 point victory, 66-56. Building on a 1 point lead after the opening quarter, the Lady Rebels were up by 11 points at halftime and finished the game 11 points ahead of the Lady Raiders, 66-56. With today’s victory the Lady Rebels advance to the Girls District 2 Championship game Saturday afternoon at 2:30pm. Cruisin 98 will broadcast the game as well as providing video streaming at kicks96news.com

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Leake Academy VIDEO/AUDIO Stream

Accidents and a Trailer Fire in Leake

Shoplifting, DUIs, and Many Drug Arrests in Leake and Attala

Reckless Drivers, a Bail Jumper, and Domestic Issues in Leake

An Accident with Injuries, An Open Door, and Domestic Disputes in Leake

EC Lady Warriors Defeat Northwest Lady Rangers 54-48