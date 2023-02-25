HomeLeakeLeake Academy Rebelettes Win Advance to Overall Semifinal

Leake Academy Rebelettes Win Advance to Overall Semifinal

The Leake Academy Lady Rebels played in the quarterfinals of the Overall basketball tournament at Mississippi College in Clinton today facing a powerful team from Rossville Christian Academy, the Lady Wolves the #1 seed and District Champions from 4A. The Rebelettes would win the game by 8 points, 60-52 after failing behind in the opening quarter by 11 points the Rebelettes came back strong in the second quarter to lead by 5 points at halftime. With today’s win the Lady Rebels advance to the semifinal round at Mississippi College next Monday afternoon at 2:15pm to face today’s winner of the Delta/ MRA game. Cruisin 98 will continue to bring you audio coverage of all games involving the Leake Academy Rebelettes.

