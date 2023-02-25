Leake Academy Rebelettes Win Advance to Overall Semifinal

The Leake Academy Lady Rebels played in the quarterfinals of the Overall basketball tournament at Mississippi College in Clinton today facing a powerful team from Rossville Christian Academy, the Lady Wolves the #1 seed and District Champions from 4A. The Rebelettes would win the game by 8 points, 60-52 after failing behind in the opening quarter by 11 points the Rebelettes came back strong in the second quarter to lead by 5 points at halftime. With today’s win the Lady Rebels advance to the semifinal round at Mississippi College next Monday afternoon at 2:15pm to face today’s winner of the Delta/ MRA game. Cruisin 98 will continue to bring you audio coverage of all games involving the Leake Academy Rebelettes.