Leake Academy Rebels Win Defeat Simpson 13-9

The Leake Academy Rebels varsity baseball team was at home tonight playing the #5 Simpson Academy Cougars from Mendenhall and the Rebels won the game 13-9. The Rebels jumped out to a 6 run lead in the second inning and would maintain a lead throughout the remainder of the contest despite a 5 run comeback by the Cougars in the third. With tonight’s victory the Rebels improve to 4-1 in Region 2-5A and 14-4 overall while the Cougars drop their first game in Region play and are now 4-1 in Region and 21-2 overall. Camden Marble was named tonight’s IN Sports player of the game for the Rebels. Our next broadcast of Leake Academy Baseball on Cruisin 98 is scheduled for Monday April 10 at 6:00pm when the Rebels host Park Place in Decatur.