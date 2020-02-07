Leake Academy Splits Games in Playoff Action

The Leake Academy Rebels traveled to Meridian Thursday night for the second round of high school basketball playoff action, MAIS District 2-4A. The Lady Rebels played the Lamar Raiders and won 51-20. The guys played the Heritage Academy Patriots and came up short, with a final score of 78-36.

Join us here on Boswell Media Saturday night when the Rebels play again. The boys play their consolation game followed by the girls playing for their championship. Stay tuned for further details, including time and location.