Leake Academy Splits games with Heritage

The Leake Academy Basketball teams were at home in Madden at Joe F. Shepard Gymnasium playing district 4A MAIS Basketball hosting Heritage Academy from Columbus. First on the floor the Lady Rebels and Lady Patriots. The Lady Rebels entered the game ranked #1 in the 4A with an overall record of 18-0 and 2-0 in the district. The Lady Rebels took control of the game early, leading 40-21 at the end of the first half and went on to win the contest by the final score of 74-43.

In the Men’s game, the Rebels had the lead over the number 1 Patriots throughout the first half of action. Up by 5 points at the end of the first quarter and leading by 5, 28-23 at halftime. The Patriots would come back in the third quarter and had a 6 point lead at the end of the quarter. The Patriots would win the contest by the final score of 60-42 over the Rebels.

Our next broadcast of Leake Academy Basketball will be at 6:00 pm Tuesday, January 7 as the Rebels host Lamar Academy.