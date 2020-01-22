Home » Leake » Leake Academy Splits Games with Heritage Academy

Leake Academy Splits Games with Heritage Academy

The Leake Academy Basketball teams traveled to Heritage Academy in Columbus tonight for MAIS District basketball action. The Leake Academy girls came away with a another big win but it was the Heritage Boys winning big over the Leake Academy Boys. The Lady Rebels entered tonight’s game 23-1 on the season and ranked #1 in the state MAIS District 4A. The Lady Rebels took the lead early and quickly took control of the game, leading by 26 point at halftime (42-16). The Lady Rebels were up by 36 after 3 quarters and played all the reserve players with a running clock in the final quarter, winning the game 67-30.

It was a very different story for the Rebels and Patriots of Heritage Academy. The Rebels fall behind early and were never able to mount a comeback. The Patriots were leading the game by 32 points at halftime and finished the game up by 45 points over the Rebels (68-23).

Our next broadcast of Leake Academy Basketball will be next Tuesday night as the Rebels return home to host Winston Academy. Game time approximately 6:00 pm.

