Leake Academy Sweeps Park Place Christian Academy

The varsity basketball teams of Leake Academy were home at Joe F. Shepard Gymnasium in Madden tonight hosting Place Place Christian Academy from Pearl. The Lady Rebels improved their season record to 21-4 overall and 4-2 in District 2-5A with a 71-29 victory over the Lady Crusaders. The Lady Rebels jumped out to a 25 point lead in the opening quarter and were up by 29 points at halftime, 46-17. The Lady Rebels continued to dominate in the second half winning the game by 42 points, 71-29.

In the Men’s game, the Rebels also had a big victory over the Crusaders winning the contest by 36 points, 61-25. The Rebels took a 16 point lead in the opening quarter and were leading by 28 points at halftime, 43-15. With a running clock in the second half, the Rebels continued to outpace the Crusaders to win by 36 points, 61-25.

Our next broadcast of Leake Academy Varsity basketball on Cruisin 98 will be this Friday night at 6:00pm when the teams travel to Meridian to play the Lamar School Raiders.