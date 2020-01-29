Leake Academy Sweeps Winston Academy in MAIS District Basketball

The Leake Academy Basketball teams played at home in Madden last night hosting Winston Academy in their last regular season game. The Leake Academy Lady Rebels took control of the opening game early during senior night over the Lady Patriots of Winston and were leading the game by 14 points at halftime (39-25). The Lady Rebels continued to light up the scoreboard in the second half and won the game by 29 points (77-48). The Lady Rebels are ranked number one state wide in all divisions of the MAIS and finish the regular season 26-1.

In the Men’s game, the Rebels were able to maintain a lead over the Patriots throughout the first half enjoying an 11 point advantage when the horn sounded (37-26). It was a different game in the second half of the contest however as the Patriots came storming back in the third quarter to cut the Rebel lead down to only 2 points (41-39). The lead would bounce back and forth between the teams throughout the final period with the Rebels pulling out a two point victory over the Patriots (57-55).

Our next broadcast of Leake Academy Rebels basketball will be next Tuesday night as the Rebels enter round one of the District Tournament at Lamar Academy.