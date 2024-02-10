Leake Academy Teams Finish 4th Seed in North 5A Tournament

The Leake Academy varsity basketball teams played in the consolation games this afternoon at the North 5A tournament in Cleveland. The Lady Rebels faced the Bayou Academy Lady Colts from Cleveland. The Lady Rebels had a 10 point lead after the opening quarter but the Lady Colts came back strong in the remainder of the game winning the contest by 9 points, 67-58. The Lady Rebels will enter as the 4th seed in next weeks 5A State Tournament in Gallman.

The Leake Academy Rebels played the Simpson Academy Cougars in their consolation game and would fall short to the Cougars, trailing throughout the game, the Cougars won the contest by 24 points, 66-42. The Rebels will also enter next weeks State 5A Tournament as the # 4 seed. Game times and opponents for the teams will be posted when available.