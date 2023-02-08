Leake Academy Teams Win Advance to North 5A Semifinals

The Leake Academy varsity basketball teams advanced today to the North 5A semifinals Friday in Mendenhall. The Leake Academy Lady Rebels defeated the Lady Colts from Bayou Academy in Cleveland by 3 points, 32-29 to advance to play Pillow Academy Friday afternoon at 4:00pm. The Rebels Men’s varsity team also defeated the Colts from Bayou Academy in a very close game by 1 point, 54-53 to advance to play Magnolia Heights Academy Friday night at 6:30pm. Boswell Media Sports will continue to broadcast all Leake Academy Basketball playoff games.