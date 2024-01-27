Leake Academy Varsity Basketball Results

HomeLeakeLeake Academy Varsity Basketball Results

The Leake Academy Varsity Basketball teams were in action at  home in  Madden at the Joe F. Shepard Gymnasium hosting East Rankin Academy from Pelahatchie for the last regular season game. The Lady Rebels came away with a 46-41 win over the Lady Patriots to end the season with a 26-4 overall season record and 8-2 in District 2-5A. The Lady Rebels will enter next weeks District 2 tournament as the number 2 seed in the district.

The Leake Academy Varsity Men’s team also had an impressive win over the Patriots of East Rankin winning the game by 31 points, 61-30 to finish the regular season 8-2 in district play and 23-7 overall. The Rebels also advance to play next week in Mendenhall as the number 2 seed in the District 2-5A Tournament at Simpson Academy. Game times will be announced as they are made available.

