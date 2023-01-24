Leake Academy Varsity Basketball Teams Fall to Simpson Academy

The Leake Academy basketball teams played their final regular season basketball games tonight on the hardwood at Joe F. Shepard Gymnasium in Decatur hosting Simpson Academy from Mendenhall. A very long winning streak at home for the Lady Rebels came to an end tonight as the Lady Cougars came from behind in the final quarter to win the game by 4 points, 49-45. The Lady Rebels maintained a lead through the first three quarters, leading by 5 points going into the fourth quarter but the Lady Cougars mounted a strong comeback in the final quarter for the win. The Lady Rebels finish the season 29-3 overall and 8-2 in the district.

The Varsity Rebels Men’s team also came up short tonight losing the contest by 9 points to the Cougars, 60-51. The Rebels came back in the second quarter erasing an 11 point Cougar lead and were leading the game by 1 point at halftime, 30-29 but the Cougars came back strong in the second half to lead by 8 point after three quarters and then win the game by 9 points, 60-51. The Rebels finish the season 17-11 overall and 7-3 in the district.

Leake Academy teams now advance to the District 2-5A playoffs which will get underway next week. Dates and times will be posted when they become available.