Leake Academy Varsity Teams Split Games with Simpson

The Leake Academy Varsity basketball teams were in Mendenhall tonight to play the Cougars of Simpson Academy. The Leake Academy Lady Rebels came away with a double overtime victory over the Lady Cougars winning the game by 4 points, 61-57 improving their season record to 24-4 overall and 7-3 in District 2-5A.

In the Men’s game, the Rebels managed to take a 2 point lead in the 1st quarter but trailed the Cougars the rest of the night. The Cougars had a 5 point lead at halftime, 29-24 and won the contest by 13 points, 59-46.

Our next broadcast of Leake Academy Varsity basketball on Cruisin 98 will be this Friday night when the Rebels host the Patriots of East Rankin Academy in Madden. Tipoff for the varsity girls game set for 6:00pm.