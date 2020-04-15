Leake County School District Closed for Remainder of School Year

The Leake County School District will be closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. Yvette Young, County School Superintendent, says “they are formulating a plan to effectively close out the school year. Ensuring academic success for students is of the utmost importance. District administrators and I will work diligently to devise a plan with guidance from MDE. The plan will include a grading system for the 4th nine weeks that will be implemented district-wide.” Parents will be notified and properly informed of the final grading process.