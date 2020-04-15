Home » Leake » Leake County School District Closed for Remainder of School Year

Leake County School District Closed for Remainder of School Year

Posted on

The Leake County School District will be closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. Yvette Young, County School Superintendent, says “they are formulating a plan to effectively close out the school year. Ensuring academic success for students is of the utmost importance. District administrators and I will work diligently to devise a plan with guidance from MDE. The plan will include a grading system for the 4th nine weeks that will be implemented district-wide.” Parents will be notified and properly informed of the final grading process.

 

