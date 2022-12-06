Mailbox Meddler and a Large Tree Down in Leake

Tuesday, December 6, 2022

6:16 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and MS HWY Patrol were alerted to an accident that occurred on Hwy 43 near Whalen Rd when a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries were reported.

9:45 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a theft in progress at a residence on Martin Luther King Dr.

12:26 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to Gunter Rd near the Madden area when a caller reported that a man was snooping through mailboxes.

12:43 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called to the Hwy 16 exit off Hwy 25 regarding a minor two-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported.

1:43 p.m. – Leake Deputies, Edinburg Volunteer Fire Dept, and County Road & Bridge Dept were dispatched to Pearl Hill Rd near the intersection of Rice Creek Rd where a large tree had fallen, blocking the entire roadway.