Monday, March 23rd – No New Cases of Coronavirus reported in Attala or Leake County

Regional – There are no new confirmed cases of Coronavirus reported in Attala or Leake County according to the Mississippi Department of Health website. Neshoba County is still reporting zero cases. 2 cases have been reported in Winston County. The CDC is reporting 42 new cases in Mississippi, bringing the total to 149. Approximately 1,392 people have been tested overall. This evolving situation continues to be monitored as more cases are expected. Mississippians are advised to continue to take health precautions in order to prevent possible transmission of the disease.