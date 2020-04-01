Neshoba General to have Park and Pray Event Tonight

The Park and Pray event is tonight at 6pm in the Neshoba General Hospital parking lot. The event is designated as a time of prayer and support for Neshoba County healthcare workers as well as those in the community effected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Neshoba General Spokesperson. Community members are encouraged to come and pray while staying in their vehicles in order to maintain social distance practices. Deputies will be available to help with traffic flow. “Please share the word. Invite your friends.”