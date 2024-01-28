Person “Codes” at Leake County Jail

HomeLeakePerson “Codes” at Leake County Jail

CARTHAGE, Miss.–A person coded Saturday afternoon at the Leake County Jail, which means the person lost vital signs.

At 12:47 p.m. dispatchers called Carthage Police to jail, saying there was a “code blue”, and that it was someone who was being held at the jail for Carthage PD, according to scanner traffic. An ambulance had already been called and their dispatch could also be heard.

The dispatcher said that CPR had been started.

A few minutes later the ambulance arrived at the hospital and an officer followed. It was unclear if the person was revived successfully.

