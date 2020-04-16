The City of Carthage says stay home. “The MSDH along with The City of Carthage is reinforcing an order that symptomatic individuals shelter in place. Only travel if going for medical or other necessary reasons. Do not expose others by going shopping. STAY AT HOME!” says Sherry Leflore from City of Carthage Mayor’s office. The state of Mississippi has a shelter in place until April 20th unless otherwise amended. Curfew continues in Carthage from 10pm-6am until April 30th unless otherwise amended. All Carthage residents are encouraged to wear a mask and gloves when outside.