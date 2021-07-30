Walnut Grove Alderman Inducted Into Mississippi Municipal League Hall of Fame

Walnut Grove Alderman Jerry Darby has been inducted into the Mississippi Municipal League Hall of Fame. He was recognized at a special program for elected municipal officials who have served twenty years or more. Darby said he has seen many changes in the past 20 years during his time as Alderman including welcoming several new businesses and industry, opening of a new library, and a new fire station as well as multiple awards for community and economic development. He said he looks forward to the next four years in office as he begins his sixth term. Alderman Darby is a lifelong resident of Walnut Grove and has served as Mayor Pro-Tempore for the past 9 years.

“We thank Alderman Darby for his 20 years of service to and leadership of the Town of Walnut Grove,” said Mayor Brian Gomillion.