Wanted Man From Texas, Mississippi Caught in Leake County

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss.–A man wanted in Texas was caught during a traffic stop on Storm Rd., in Leake County Saturday evening.

It was not clear from police radio traffic why Andrew Alexander, Jr., of Cleveland, Miss., was stopped Saturday around 5:15 p.m. But, when dispatchers ran his driver’s license number through the computer, it showed an aggravated robbery warrant from Texas.

The computer also showed that Alexander, 36, is a parole violator.

He was driving a car with a Texas license plate, which was towed from the Scott County side of Storm Rd.

Alexander was arrested and is being held for authorities in Texas.