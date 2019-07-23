130th Annual Neshoba County Fair Starts Friday! (Audio)

The 130th Annual Neshoba County Fair is set to kick off this Friday. Neshoba County Fair Board Members Kaye Rowell and Natalie Scruggs talk about some of the events set for this years NCF19!

Registration is open for the Neshoba County Fair Exhibit Hall. You can come by the MSU-Extension Service office and pick up your exhibitor number, entry forms, tags and stickers If you plan to exhibit items in the fair this year. Youth ages 8-18 can enter items. Wednesday, July 24 is the deadline.

Founders Square will feature EC Day – Monday, July 29; Hometown Proud Day – Tuesday, July 30; Meridian Day – Wednesday, July 31; Coastal Day – Thursday, August 1.

Entertainment for the NCF includes: Tuesday, July 30 – The Cadillac Three; Wednesday, July 31 – LOCAS; Thursday, August 1 – Eli Young Band; Friday, August 2 – Roots & Boots Tour: Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin, & Collin Raye

This is an election year at the Neshoba County Fair, which means Founders Square will be packed with three days of political speaking. Over 50 political speakers will be speaking Tuesday-Thursday, including Governor Phil Bryant.

The Fair has the state’s only sanctioned horse races, petting zoos, arts and crafts, political speakers, and more. The Neshoba County Fair runs Friday, July 26 – Friday, August 2. For more information on this years NCF2019 click here!