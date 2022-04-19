HomeLocal18-Year-Old Charged with Attempted Murder in Neshoba Stabbing

18-Year-Old Charged with Attempted Murder in Neshoba Stabbing

by

 

18-year-old Antwone Viveretter of Gulfport has been charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of his mother in the 100 block of East Haven Dr. around 3 p.m. Monday.

Officers received a call from dispatch where Viveretter advised that he had just killed his mother.  Officers arrived on the scene and found the mother inside her vehicle with multiple stab wounds.

Viveretter stayed on phone with dispatch advising of his location on Golf Course Road near Neshoba Central High School and was he was taken into custody without incident.

His mother, whose name has not been released, was transported by ambulance to Neshoba general and later airlifted to UMMC and is currently listed in critical condition.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Neshoba County Board Opts Out of Medical Marijuana Sales

Stabbing in Philadelphia: Update

Suspicious Vehicles and Females Fighting in Neshoba

Storms Take Down Trees and Powers Lines in Neshoba

Lightning Strikes a Woman as Severe Weather Moves Through Neshoba

Neshoba Board of Supervisors to Meet Monday on Medical Cannabis

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.