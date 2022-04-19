18-Year-Old Charged with Attempted Murder in Neshoba Stabbing

18-year-old Antwone Viveretter of Gulfport has been charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of his mother in the 100 block of East Haven Dr. around 3 p.m. Monday.

Officers received a call from dispatch where Viveretter advised that he had just killed his mother. Officers arrived on the scene and found the mother inside her vehicle with multiple stab wounds.

Viveretter stayed on phone with dispatch advising of his location on Golf Course Road near Neshoba Central High School and was he was taken into custody without incident.

His mother, whose name has not been released, was transported by ambulance to Neshoba general and later airlifted to UMMC and is currently listed in critical condition.