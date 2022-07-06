$50,000 Powerball ticket purchased in Jackson; $35,000 ticket won in Holmes County

Independence Day became payday for one lucky Mississippi Lottery player who won $50,000 on a Powerball® ticket in the Monday, July 4, drawing.

The player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from Monday night’s drawing were: 15-16-24-31-56 with a Powerball of 4 and a Power Play of 2. The player did not purchase the Power Play. For an additional dollar, the player could have doubled the $50,000 prize for a total of $100,000.

The player purchased the winning ticket from Bluesky Store #637 on I-55 North at Northside Drive in Jackson.

Monday night’s big win follows other notable wins this week for Mississippi Lottery players.

An Itta Bena woman won $35,000 from a $3 Crossword scratch-off game purchased from Double Quick #19 on Carrollton Ave. in Lexington.

A Dora, Ala., man won $25,000 from a $20 $100 Million Extravaganza scratch-off game purchased from Blue Mountain One Stop on South Guyton Blvd. in Blue Mountain.

