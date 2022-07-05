A Accident With Entrapment, Reckless Drivers and Gunshots in Neshoba

Monday, 7/4/22

1:35 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called about a reckless driver near the Neshoba County Fairgrounds on Hwy. 21.

3:42 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies checked on a disabled vehicle on Hwy. 15 N.

7:52 p.m. – Philadelphia Fire and Rescue were dispatched to an accident with entrapment on Road 432.

8:10 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a reckless driver in a black pickup on E Main Street.

8:39 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called by a resident on Hwy. 492 E about a neighbor outside firing a gun.

8:45 p.m. – Neshoba deputies were sent to check on possible gunshots fired on Road 422.