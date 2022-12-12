HomeLeakeA Cow in the Highway, Several Disturbances, and More in Leake

A Cow in the Highway, Several Disturbances, and More in Leake

by

Monday, December 12, 2022

9:40 a.m. – Leake Deputies and MDOT were alerted to a tree down on Hwy 43 North near the Thomastown area.

9:51 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a large cow out in the median on Hwy 25 near Industrial Park. The owner was contacted and got the cow back up.

10:06 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Crane Rd regarding a domestic disturbance in progress there. The person causing the disturbance left.

11:37 a.m. – Leake Deputies, MS HWY Patrol, and Marydell Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to an area of Hwy 25 North at Mars Hill Rd for a two-vehicle crash. No injuries were reported.

12:05 p.m. – Leake Deputies returned to the residence on Crane Rd for a domestic disturbance in progress.

12:38 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a disturbance in progress at a residence on Robinson Rd.

