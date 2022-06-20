A Day of Disturbances in Neshoba

Sunday, 6/20/22

1:26 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to an unknown disturbance when a resident on Columbus Ave. reported hearing a female screaming.

9:00 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were sent to a reported hit and run accident on Carver Avenue.

11:49 a.m. – Philadelphia Policer received a call reporting an open door at the construction of a Stewart Museum in downtown Philadelphia.

2:21 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to a disturbance where an officer requested assistance on Old Highway 15 near the Neshoba County Line Road.

2:56 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies and Philadelphia Police responded to a disturbance with a reported weapon at Wal-Mart on W. Beacon Street.

3:52 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were called to a business on Pecan Avenue for a shoplifter.

4:05 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to assist with an incorrigible teenager on Road 272.

9:16 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to a domestic disturbance on E. Main Street.