A Day of Disturbances in Neshoba

Wednesday, 7/7/22

5:34 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to a domestic disturbance on Road 549.

8:14 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to another domestic disturbance on Road 2606.

1:15 p.m. – Neshoba deputies checked out a suspicious person outside a residence on Road 604.

5:14 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a panic alarm on Hwy. 488.

8:24 p.m. – Neshoba deputies were called about an unknown subject loitering outside a residence on Road 2624.

9:56 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were called about an unknown disturbance on Stewart Avenue.

10:11 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies checked on an unknown disturbance on Hwy. 15 N.

10:17 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were asked to check on trespassers at the apartments on Pearl Avenue.