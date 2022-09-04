A Day of Disturbances in Neshoba

Saturday, 9/4/22

12:50 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to Road 1321 for an unknown disturbance.1:33

1:33 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to Road 286 for the report of a woman trying to flag down an off-duty officer at the Pine Grove Church.

11:59 a.m. – Neshoba Law Enforcement was issued a request from Union Police to watch for a vehicle involved in a gas drive-off from Union.

12:48 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to watch for a reckless driver on Road 397.

1:03 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to assist at the Silver Star Casino for a subject reportedly trying to commit fraud.

2:46 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to an unknown disturbance on Road 4316.

4:50 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent back to the Silver Star Casino for the report of a patron that had assaulted his wife.