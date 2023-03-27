A Disturbance at the Donut Shop, an Accident with Injuries and Blown Transformers in Leake

Sunday 3/26/23
2:47 a.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to check for a trespasser at a residence on Willis Road.
4:11 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked an alarm at the Goco on Hy 16 in Edinburg.
5:50 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked a vehicle in the ditch on Hy 43 S.
8:02 a.m. – Carthage Police were sent to a disturbance at the Donut Shop on Hy 16.
8:24 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked a reckless driver on Hy 487 E near Sebastopol.
8:56 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to a domestic disturbance with a teenager on Roberts Road.
3:03 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked a reported burglary of a residence on Fire Tower Road.
4:34 p.m. – Leake Deputies performed a welfare check on Pine Road.
8:40 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked a caller with unknown trouble on Willis Road.
9:11 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Lindsey Road.
9:49 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked a disturbance at a residence on Ruben Road.
9:56 p.m. – Carthage Police checked a business alarm on N Pearl Street.
10:51 p.m. – Carthage Police were sent on a welfare check on Lewis Street.
11:19 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident with injuries and the road was blocked on Hy 15 E.
11:27 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called about shots fired at a residence near Hy 43 but it turned out to be the power company repairing blown transformers.