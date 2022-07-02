A Disturbance at Neshoba General, an Accident with Injuries and More Shots Fired in Neshoba

Friday, 7/1/22

2:03 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called to an unknown disturbance at the Super Inn & Suites on Hwy. 16.

3:09 a.m. – Philadelphia Police were issued a BOLO for a stolen, white Nissan Ultima.

1:49 p.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to Neshoba General on E. Hospital Road for the report of a juvenile who was creating a disturbance at the hospital.

1:59 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to a residential burglar alarm on County Road 571.

2:22 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called about a disabled vehicle on Hwy. 21 S that was partially blocking the roadway.

4:35 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident with reported injuries on Hwy. 15 S just south of Philadelphia.

10:45 p.m. – Philadelphia Police received a call about gunshots fired in the vicinity of Lewis Avenue.

11:34 p.m. – Philadelphia Police checked on the report of a business burglar alarm on W. Beacon Street.