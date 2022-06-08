A Disturbance Involving Children and a Worker Needs Assistance Calls at Pendleton Square in Neshoba

Tuesday, 6/7/22

12:12 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called to Penedlton Square Apartments for a Child Protective Services worker who needs assistance.

3:54 p.m. – Neshoba Law enforcement was issued a BOLO for a silver vehicle wanted out of Scott County.

5:34 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called to Pendelton Square Apartments for a man causing a disturbance with children.

6:36 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to a disturbance involving an incorrigible juvenile on Road 1321.

7:26 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were alerted to a possible impaired driver near Weyerhaeuser on Line Street.