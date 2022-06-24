A Fire Alarm and a Fight in Neshoba

HomeLocalA Fire Alarm and a Fight in Neshoba

Thursday, 6/23/22

 

8:44 a.m. – Philadelphia Police and Fire responded to a report of a fire alarm in the garden center at Low’s on Hwy. 15.

8:53 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies responded to the report of some stolen catalytic converters at the Golden Moon Casino on Hwy. 16.

7:02 p.m. – Neshoba Deputies were called about a reckless driver on Hwy. 19 S. near Tucker.

7:03 p.m. = Neshoba Deputies checked on a reported domestic disturbance on Hwy. 19 S.

8:49 p.m. – Philadelphia Police were asked to check on some suspicious activity taking place on W. Beacon Street near Murphy Gas.

10:14 p.m. – Philadephia Police were called to Robinhood Circle for the report of people fighting.

 

 

